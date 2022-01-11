Tributes paid to late chair of Nenagh Choral Society Gerri Toohey

The late Gerri Toohey
Tributes have been paid by Nenagh Choral Society to their former chairperson Gerri Toohey.
Ms Toohey passed away peacefully on January 6 at University Hospital Limerick.
In a post of their Facebook page, the group said that it was with great sadness that they learn of the passing of their former chairperson
“Gerri was a big part of NCS over the years, a long standing patron, cast member in many roles and chorus member, former committee member, costume mistress and a most recently a valued member of our front-of-house team,” they said.
On behalf of everyone at Nenagh Choral Society, they extended their deepest sympathy to Gerri’s family and friends.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with you all at this time. May Gerri’s gentle soul Rest in peace. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam dílis,” they said.
Ms Toohey, (nee Cahill) of Pallasbeg, Newtown, and late of Silver Street, Nenagh, was predeceased by her beloved parents William and Josie; sister Carmel and brothers Jimmy and Billy.
She will be sadly missed by her loving husband John, and cherished family Carol and Rob; grandchildren Reanne and John; sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces and nephews, neighbours, relatives and friends.
Her Requiem Mass took place in St Mary’s of the Rosary, Nenagh, this Monday, followed by private cremation.
