An Bord Pleanala gives green light for large residential application in Clonmel

An Bord Pleanala has given the green light to the proposed Strategic Housing Development on lands at Coleville Road, Clonmel in Co. Tipperary.

Located on the southern bank of the River Suir, within minutes of Clonmel town center, the scheme consists of 115 residential units made up of 68 houses, 24 duplexes and 23 apartments.

This scheme promises to be one of the largest developments in Clonmel in recent times and the design was aimed at overcoming the challenges of not just the Special Area of Conservation that exists along the banks of the River Suir, the design also takes into consideration the pre-historic standing stone, a notable monument, located on the site.

The solution will pave the way for an urban estate defined by its wide-open spaces, landscaped green areas and views to take your breath away.

“People and Community are at the heart of this development.” Says Douglas Wallace director and architect of the scheme, Damian Meehan,

“In devising this final masterplan, with both Tipperary and Waterford County Councils,” says Meehan, “creating a design solution with people and community at its heart was critical. This,” he continues, “will be the largest new residential scheme in the region since the early 2000’s”.

Located within minutes of Clonmel town center, with a childcare facility, bike parks, soft play areas, communal gathering spaces as well as quiet seating areas, the scheme has been designed to support a diverse and sustainable community of families and individuals.

With a reported deficit of housing stock in the area, news of this permission for the scheme being developed by Torca Developments, is welcome and timely news for the region.