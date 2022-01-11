Healy and Barron sign new Munster contracts

A flurry of new contracts have been announced at Munster, including two Tipperary players who have signed contract extenstions with Munster.
Cashel hooker Diarmuid Barron and Nenagh fly-half Ben Healy have both committed their short term futures to the club, with 22- year old Healy signing a one-year extension, following on from the one year deal he signed in March last year.
Diarmuid Barron has committed for another two years, after making his Champions Cup debut against Castres last month, the 23-year-old has become a more regular fixture at hooker for the province.
