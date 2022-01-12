Search

12 Jan 2022

Ursuline Thurles clinch Munster title

Ursuline Thurles clinch Munster title

Ursuline Thurles 2-13

Sacred Heart Clonakilty 1-8 AET


After a difficult first half which saw the Ursuline trail by 0-6 to 0-01 at half-time, the Thurles side settled into the second half very well to claim victory in the Munster Junior A Camogie Final last Saturday.

The team lineout was disrupted through injury and Covid contacts etc and had played against a stiff breeze in the opening period. Points from Maria Ralph (3) and a point before the second water break by Kate Ferncombe brought the sides level at 0-6 to 0-6 each after a great fightback from the Thurles school.

In a tense final quarter each side only managed a point leaving the full time scoreline at 0-7 each and extra time beckoned. Thurles had the breeze in the start of extra time and blitzed the Clonakilty side for 2-2 in a 5 minute ‘golden spell’ with the goals coming from Sarah Corcoran and Kate Ferncombe.

Clonakility struggled against a now flying Ursuline outfit. Ursuline continued their good form to the end and ran out eight point winners on an impressive final scoreline of 2-13 to 1-8. They now qualify for the All Ireland semi-final scheduled for 12th of February against Ulster opposition.

Thurles Ursuline: Orla Ryan (Clonoulty); Miah Bourke (Holycross), Caoimhe Fitzgibbon (Moycarkey), Rachel Phelan (Emeralds); Kate Marnane (Knockavilla), Aoife Kavanagh (Emeralds), Paula Quirke (Boherlahan); Aoife Bourke (Clonoulty), Kate Ferncombe (Clonoulty); Sarah Corcoran (Moycarkey), Cladagh Ryan (Clonoulty), Lucy Purcell (Thurles Sarsfields); Andrea Quirke (Clonoulty), Maria Ralph (Thurles Sarsfields), Dervla Naughton (St Rynagh's).

Subs: Clodagh Ryan, Ava Bevans, Caoimhe Fitzgibbon, Evie Smyth, Rachel Standish, Anna Wynne, Roisin Duffy, Therese Ryan, Ella Brussels, Ella Minogue, Hannah Clarke, Leah o Keeffe, Rachel Phelan, Jane Corcoran, Sarah Quinlan, Aoife McCormack, Aine Power, Alison Fitzgerald, Robyn Fitzgerald, Caoimhe Stakelum.

