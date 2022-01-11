EPA competition aims to get young people in Tipperary thinking about everyday consumption

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is asking second-level students in Tipperary to consider the impact of everyday items on the environment as part of this year’s The Story of Stuff competition.

Students are to research the lifecycle of items like toothbrushes and activities like meals and present their findings using a creative medium.

EPA’s Stephen Fennell says the competition is about individuals making small changes for the environment.

“Whether using disposable coffee cups, or taking the car instead of walking, or using public transport – these short-term conveniences often are not environmentally sustainable. Our individual actions have lasting impacts, and The Story of Your Stuff competition asks young people how they, and those closest to them, can act in a more environmentally friendly way,” said Mr Fennell.

The prizes are €500 for the winning entrant and €500 for their school.

There are special categories for climate and projects in Irish.

Students can represent their findings using mediums such as photography, audio, video or infographics.

“By presenting their findings in a creative way, students will communicate the benefit of making environmentally conscious decisions and hopefully empower others to reflect on their own consumption habits, said Mr Fennell.

Aeronautical engineer, citizen scientist-astronaut candidate and award-winning STEM advocate Dr Norah Patten says she hopes the competition will be a good introduction to environmental science.

“The Story of Your Stuff is a fantastic initiative, and I am delighted to take on the role of competition ambassador for a second year. Its focus on thinking, talking, and making changes to consumption habits, highlights to students the impact they have as individuals on our environment and climate change,” said Dr Patten.

The deadline for entries is March 7, 2022.

Competition guidelines and tips are available at www.thestoryofyourstuff.ie.