Search

11 Jan 2022

EPA competition aims to get young people in Tipperary thinking about everyday consumption

The Story of Your Stuff competition 2022

EPA competition aims to get young people in Tipperary thinking about everyday consumption

Robert Urquhart, a student at Presentation College Athenry was awarded overall winner of The Story of Your Stuff 2021 competition for his entry ‘The story of a disposable facemask’.

Reporter:

Tipperary Star Reporter

Email:

news@tipperarystar.ie

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is asking second-level students in Tipperary to consider the impact of everyday items on the environment as part of this year’s The Story of Stuff competition. 

Students are to research the lifecycle of items like toothbrushes and activities like meals and present their findings using a creative medium. 

EPA’s Stephen Fennell says the competition is about individuals making small changes for the environment. 

“Whether using disposable coffee cups, or taking the car instead of walking, or using public transport – these short-term conveniences often are not environmentally sustainable. Our individual actions have lasting impacts, and The Story of Your Stuff competition asks young people how they, and those closest to them, can act in a more environmentally friendly way,” said Mr Fennell.

The prizes are €500 for the winning entrant and €500 for their school.

There are special categories for climate and projects in Irish. 

Students can represent their findings using mediums such as photography, audio, video or infographics. 

“By presenting their findings in a creative way, students will communicate the benefit of making environmentally conscious decisions and hopefully empower others to reflect on their own consumption habits, said Mr Fennell.

Aeronautical engineer, citizen scientist-astronaut candidate and award-winning STEM advocate Dr Norah Patten says she hopes the competition will be a good introduction to environmental science. 

“The Story of Your Stuff is a fantastic initiative, and I am delighted to take on the role of competition ambassador for a second year. Its focus on thinking, talking, and making changes to consumption habits, highlights to students the impact they have as individuals on our environment and climate change,” said Dr Patten. 

The deadline for entries is March 7, 2022. 

Competition guidelines and tips are available at www.thestoryofyourstuff.ie. 

Tributes paid to late Nenagh Choral Society chair Gerri Toohey

Carrick Swan GAA Club's lotto draw is won for second time in a month

Scheduled leak reduction works planned for Clogheen tomorrow

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media