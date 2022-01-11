Carrick Swan GAA Club's lotto draw is won for second time in a month

Swan GAA Club
Carrick Swan GAA club’s juvenile lotto jackpot prize of €2,250 was won last week by Adrian Moran.
The numbers drawn were 5, 9, 11, 18. This week’s jackpot returns to €2,000.
The club congratulates Mr Moran and also Joan and Jackie Moloney of St Nicholas Park who won the club’s €11,750 jackpot in December.
The numbers drawn on that occasion were 4,11,14,16.
The club presented more than €34,000 worth of prizemoney through its lotto draw and 12 Days of Christmas Draw in December.
The club committee thank all who supported the 12 Days of Christmas Draw and also the weekly lotto. These initiatives help fund the club’s section for juvenile players and also the Páirc na nEalaí field development.
The club congratulates county minor handball champion, Callum Lanigan, who won the Tipperary Championship on December 21 and wishes him the very best of luck in the upcoming Munster championship.
We extend condolences to the Fitzpatrick family, Seskin; O’Halloran family of Treacy Park and England, the Phelan Family, Main St, Carrick and Piltown; the Thompson Family, Mill St, and Keyes family of St John’s Terrace on their recent bereavements.
