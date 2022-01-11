Scheduled leak reduction works planned for Clogheen tomorrow
Irish Water will be carrying out scheduled leak detection works in Clogheen tomorrow.
The works are scheduled for between 8:30am to 4:30pm on Wednesday, January 12.
Customers in Mountanglesby, Clogheen and surrounding areas may experience supply disruptions.
Irish Water advises customers that it may take 2-3 hours for full service to resume.
