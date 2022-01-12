Deaths in Tipperary Wednesday January 12

The death has occurred of Michael Casey

Fethard, Tipperary

The death has occurred, peacefully, of Michael Casey, Newmarket, Suffolk, and formerly of Fethard, Co Tipperary, on January 2nd, 2022. Predeceased by his wife Catherine. A dearly loved father, grandfather and brother, he will be sadly missed by his loving family. Deeply regretted by his extended relatives and many friends.

May he rest in peace.

Funeral Mass in the Holy Trinity Parish Church, Fethard, on Saturday at 11am followed by burial in Calvary Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Marian Staunton (née McAteer)

Garrancasey, Clonmel, Tipperary / Newcastle, Tipperary

Marian Staunton (nee McAteer) Garrancasey, Newcastle and formerly of Willow Park, Clonmel, Co. Tipperary peacefully at home on 10th January 2022. Predeceased by her brother Bobby. Sadly missed by her loving husband John, daughters Sarah, Lorna, Adele and Megan, grandson Dara, son-in-law Chris, sisters Colette and Lorraine, brothers Joe, John and Gerard, aunts Imelda and Maura, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May Marian Rest in Peace

Marian’s Funeral Cortége will arrive at Our Lady of the Assumption, Newcastle at 1.50pm on Thursday for Requiem Mass at 2pm which can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/ardfinnan (then click on Newcastle) followed by burial in Molough Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Alzheimer's Society and / or Carers Association. House private please.

The death has occurred of Amber Stone

2 Dark Road, Brittas, Thurles, Tipperary

Amber Stone, 2 Dark Road, Brittas, Thurles, on the 10th January, 2022, aged 10 weeks. Missed and loved so much by her heartbroken parents Christine and Albert Stone, her grandparents Margaret and John O'Donoghue and Marie and John Stone, uncles, aunts, cousins and her extended family.

Rest in Peace Amber

Mass of the Angels in the Cathedral of the Assumption on this Thursday at 11 a.m. followed by burial in St. Patrick's Cemetery. Mass may be viewed live on www.thurlesparish.ie

