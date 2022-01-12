Tipperary's Sarah and Stefano had a busy week on this week's Operation Transformation

This year’s Operation Transformation experts Aoife Hearne, Karl Henry, Dr Sumi Dunne and Dr Eddie Murphy
This week Stefano Sweetman from Clonmel is enjoying cooking with his husband, Ger.
However, he was less happy with his workout plan.
With Dr Eddie Murphy, Stefano discussed avoiding walking during the day, choosing instead to walk at night.
Stefano visited the Quit smoking cessation clinic in Tipperary University Hospital.
He has cut down the number of cigarettes he smokes in a day, starting his journey toward quitting smoking.
On his goals from last week, Stefano has exceeded his weight-loss goal.
Sarah O'Connor in Ballina embraced her meal plan, but her children and husband were less impressed.
Dr Murphy visited her to discuss her perfectionism and Sarah's struggle to manage her home and Operation Transformation plan.
Sarah health check-in revealed 35,000 steps in one day, which Karl Henry says is the highest he has seen.
Sarah also exceeded her weight loss goal.
Karl recommends she reduce her activity.
Sarah's goals for this week are to listen to the self-compassion podcast, lose two pounds and make time for dietitian Aoife Hearne to visit.
