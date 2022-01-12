Search

12 Jan 2022

Tipperary's Sarah and Stefano had a busy week on this week's Operation Transformation

Tipperary's Sarah and Stefano have had a busy week on this week's Operation Transformation

This year’s Operation Transformation experts Aoife Hearne, Karl Henry, Dr Sumi Dunne and Dr Eddie Murphy

Reporter:

Tipperary Star Reporter

Email:

news@tipperarystar.ie

This week Stefano Sweetman from Clonmel is enjoying cooking with his husband, Ger.

However, he was less happy with his workout plan.

With Dr Eddie Murphy, Stefano discussed avoiding walking during the day, choosing instead to walk at night.

Stefano visited the Quit smoking cessation clinic in Tipperary University Hospital.

He has cut down the number of cigarettes he smokes in a day, starting his journey toward quitting smoking.

On his goals from last week, Stefano has exceeded his weight-loss goal.

Sarah O'Connor in Ballina embraced her meal plan, but her children and husband were less impressed.

Dr Murphy visited her to discuss her perfectionism and Sarah's struggle to manage her home and Operation Transformation plan.

Sarah health check-in revealed 35,000 steps in one day, which Karl Henry says is the highest he has seen.

Sarah also exceeded her weight loss goal.

Karl recommends she reduce her activity.

Sarah's goals for this week are to listen to the self-compassion podcast, lose two pounds and make time for dietitian Aoife Hearne to visit.

Twenty-four projects in Tipperary qualified for the BT Young Scientist and Technology Exhibition 2022.

BTYSTE 2022 kicked off today

Big plans for the year ahead at Tipperary Golf and Country Club, Dundrum

Tipperary has the 8th and 9th best service stations in Ireland

We know the Barack Obama Plaza is 'technically' in Offaly, but the Premier is claiming it!

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media