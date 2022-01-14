Upperchurch NS is now accepting enrolment applications

Search

14 Jan 2022

Upperchurch NS is currently accepting enrolment applications for new pupils for the school year 2022/2023.

For Enrolment Application Form or for further information, please visit the school website www.upperchurchns.ie or contact the school office on 0504 54331.

