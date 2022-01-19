Golf in Tipperary: Heartfelt sadness at passing of Cahir Park Golf Club member

CAHIR PARK

Sincere Sympathy

All the members of Cahir Park Golf Club extend their heartfelt sympathy to the family of the late Willie Flynn Snr., Outrath, Cahir who died at Christmas. Willie was a former Honorary Officer of the club, a great sportsman and valued club member. Sincere sympathy to his wife Mary and to his sons and daughters and grandchildren. May he rest in peace.

Araucaria Araucana!

The much loved Araucaria araucana by the first tee box is now visible to everyone with much thanks due to course staff, Declan, Mossie and Billy for their trojan work last Thursday. This treasured Monkey Puzzle Tree stands proud as we enter the car park and is a welcome sight.

Solar powered bins

Thank you to Club member Derek Davis, Area Representative to Big Belly Bins for arranging two sponsored waste bins by the 1st and 16th Holes. The Big Belly Bins are solar powered, compact waste internally and send a message to course manager when ready to be emptied. The bins are very attractive in style and are greatly appreciated.

Ladies Results

Congratulations to Kathleen Alton, Winner, and Breda Keating, Second, in the 12 Hole Stableford competition run from Monday 3rd to Sunday 9th January. Both Ladies playing off H/C 13 scored 25 pts and were separated by a score count back.

Upcoming Events

Monday 17 to Sunday 23, On-going 12 Hole Singles Stapleford.

A Ladies Singles Matchplay Spring League will commence shortly. Entry Sheet in locker room. Matches will be within Handicap Categories. So sign up fast and let us look forward to lovely Spring days ahead.

Mens Results

12 Hole Open Singles S/F, Monday 3rd to Sunday 9th January: Category 1, Mark Toman (8) 26 Pts. Category 2, Lee Grogan (12) 26 Pts. Category 3, Colm O'Flaherty (19) 30 Pts.

Monday 10 to Sunday 16 January: Category 1, Steven Flannery (7) 25 Pts (DC). Category 2, Kieran Davis (10) 28 pts. Category 3, Willie Morrissey (17) 29 Pts.

Men will continue to play Ongoing Weekly Open Singles Stapleford running Monday to Sunday.

Inter Club Team Matches

It's the most wonderful time of the year again! Draws for Inter Club matches 2022 will be announced soon. Team Managers and players requested. Please start thinking about your category matches and express your interest to participate to Captains Gary and Margaret.

Dates for your Diary

2022 Fixtures booklet will be available soon.

Some dates to reserve: Captains Drive-in Sunday, March 6, Ladies Captain Prize Day Saturday, July 9, Men's Captain Prize Weekend July 29-31, President's Prize Weekend August 26-28. Club Classic May 27-29, Cahir Park Pro-Am Tuesday, August 9.

All dates are subject to change.