Search

21 Jan 2022

Rachel Blackmore visits Coláiste Mhuire Co-Ed

Rachel Blackmore visits Coláiste Mhuire Co-Ed

Champion jockey and BBC World Sport Star of the Year Rachel Blackmore with students at Coláiste Mhuire Co-Ed

Reporter:

Tipperary Star Reporter

20 Jan 2022

Email:

news@tipperarystar.ie

Champion jockey and BBC World Sport Star of the Year Rachael Blackmore visited Coláiste Mhuire Co-Ed Thurles recently, where she met students and viewed our own creation of larger than life figure Enbarr, the mythical horse on which Oisín rode into Tír na nÓg.

This project was funded by Creative Engagement, an NAPD (National Association of Principals & Deputy Principals) group in conjunction with the Arts Council. Under the guidance of TY Co-ordinator Ms Ann Conroy and local renowned Holycross sculptor Phillip Quinn, 32 TY students undertook this creative engagement project with huge enthusiasm. It is made from Cyprus Wood fixed on a metal frame, designed and fabricated by students in our Metalwork room.

In the belly of the horse is a time capsule containing individual messages from all the TY students involved in the project to be opened in 20 years time! Pictured in the photo with Rachel are a number of CMCO students with our creation of Enbarr in the background.

Cashel return after lay-off to record thrilling AIL win over Barnhall

Severe shortage of 4-bed houses for those on the waiting list in Tipperary

Cllr Sean Ryan said that coupled with the lack of housing, there are a lot of HAP properties being put up for sale

Tipp University Hospital under severe pressure at present and urges public to consider treatment options

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media