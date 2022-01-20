Rachel Blackmore visits Coláiste Mhuire Co-Ed

Champion jockey and BBC World Sport Star of the Year Rachel Blackmore with students at Coláiste Mhuire Co-Ed
Champion jockey and BBC World Sport Star of the Year Rachael Blackmore visited Coláiste Mhuire Co-Ed Thurles recently, where she met students and viewed our own creation of larger than life figure Enbarr, the mythical horse on which Oisín rode into Tír na nÓg.
This project was funded by Creative Engagement, an NAPD (National Association of Principals & Deputy Principals) group in conjunction with the Arts Council. Under the guidance of TY Co-ordinator Ms Ann Conroy and local renowned Holycross sculptor Phillip Quinn, 32 TY students undertook this creative engagement project with huge enthusiasm. It is made from Cyprus Wood fixed on a metal frame, designed and fabricated by students in our Metalwork room.
In the belly of the horse is a time capsule containing individual messages from all the TY students involved in the project to be opened in 20 years time! Pictured in the photo with Rachel are a number of CMCO students with our creation of Enbarr in the background.
