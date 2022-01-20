Tipp University Hospital under severe pressure at present and urges public to consider treatment options

Tipperary University Hospital is urging the public to fully consider their treatment options before deciding to attend the facility due to significant delays being experienced.

Management at the hospital is asking members of the public to think about all their care and treatment options prior to attending the Emergency Department and if their needs are not urgent to contact their GP or Caredoc out of hours service in the first instance where appropriate.

The Emergency Department at Tipperary University Hospital has been coming under continuing pressure with high numbers of patients presenting with a variety of complex needs in addition to the number of COVID-19 positive patients admitted to the hospital.

The ED remains open 24/7 however, it is regrettable that some patients are experiencing delays.

Staff and management are working to prioritise the discharge of patients as soon as possible where appropriate.

"Patient care is paramount in Tipp UH and this situation is being treated as a priority by hospital management who have taken steps to address this issue. The management at TippUH apologises for any inconvenience caused," a spokesperson said.