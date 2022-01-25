TRAFFIC: Heavy delays on Cashel road outside Tipperary Town

A truck is currently broken down on the roundabout on the Cashel Road in Tipperary Town, and it is expected that it will take some time to get the vehicle moving.
Heavy delays are expected throughout the morning for any road users travelling in the area.
Traffic diversions are currently in place by Gardaí.
Honorary Garda Lucy O'Shea in buckled up and ready to go in the Garda Patrol Car with Sgt. Hilda Moloney, Tipp Town Garda
Cahir camogie starlets at training at the start of last season - the hard work has now paid off with the minor shield final win over Drom/Inch. Well done to all involved.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.