Tipperary SPAR store nominated for two national awards

The SPAR store in Tipperary Town has been shortlisted for two prestigious national accolades in the ShelfLife C-Store Awards.
The ShelfLife C-Store Awards are the only comprehensive and independently judged business accolades for the C-Store sector, and SPAR Tipperary Plaza has been nominated in the Phone Accessory Display of the Year and Best Impulse Offering category.
Commenting on their achievement to date, SPAR Sales Director Colin Donnelly said, “The honour of being shortlisted in the annual ShelfLife National C-Store Award is a tremendous acknowledgement of the ongoing excellence of this SPAR store. I want to congratulate all in SPAR Tipperary Plaza on this tremendous honour.”
The 20th annual ShelfLife National C-Store Awards in association with Cuisine De France & The National Lottery will take place at Dublin’s Royal Marine Hotel on March 10.
A high point in the retail calendar every year, the gala ceremony will be an opportunity to celebrate the hard-working retail managers who have shown tremendous dedication to their customers and colleagues during the outbreak of Covid-19.
