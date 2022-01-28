Tipperary man faces trial over alleged assault in Nenagh

Nenagh Court: Cloughjordan man sent for trial on alleged assault charge
A Cloughjordan man has been sent forward for trial by Nenagh District Court to the current sittings on Nenagh Circuit Court, sitting in Kilkenny, on two charges.
Edward Lawlor of Templemore Road, Cloughjordan, is charged with assault causing harm at Silver Street, Nenagh, on July 14, 2018.
He is also charged with producing an article in the course of a fight on the same occasion.
Judge Elizabeth MacGrath remanded Mr Lawlor on continuing bail in his own bond of €500 and an independent cash surety of €1,000, to be lodged in court.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.