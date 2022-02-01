Search

02 Feb 2022

Tipperary families can visit mums-to-be in Limerick maternity hospital again

Reporter:

tipperary star reporter

01 Feb 2022 5:40 PM

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

Restrictions on access to University Maternity Hospital Limerick (UMHL) are being relaxed from today, Tuesday February 1, for nominated support partners of inpatients in the hospital.

The measure restores the 8am-9pm access to UMHL for nominated partners that was curtailed in late December 2021 due to a Covid-19 outbreak that remains under the careful management of the hospital’s outbreak control team.

Following Infection Prevention & Control advice, hospital management said that they were glad to be in a position this week to restore access for nominated support partners to pre-outbreak status.

In line with national guidance on access to hospitals, nominated support partners will have 8am-9pm daily access to all three inpatient wards in UMHL.

