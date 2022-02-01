Carrick-on-Suir GAA Club players plan Last Man Standing competition fundraiser

St Molleran's GAA Club at Coolnamuck, Carrick-on-Suir
Adult players at Carrick-on-Suir's St Molleran's GAA Club plan to run a #LastManStanding fundraiser for the remainder of the Premier League.
Tickets cost €10 and will be available from any adult playing members. The prize for the Last Man Standing will be €500. The deadline to get tickets is Sunday, February 6.
Fixtures on February 8 will be the first included in the fundraiser competitions. A list of fixtures will be posted closer to the time.
Club Development Lotto draw, January 31.
The numbers drawn were 01,10,21 and 27. The €6,250 jackpot wasn't won. Three people matched 3 numbers and won €70 each.
