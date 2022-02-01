Tipperary man named on Ireland U20 rugby Six Nations squad

Nenagh Ormond player Dylan Murphy has been called up to the Ireland U20 rugby squad for the upcoming Six Nations next weekend.
The Nenagh man was not originally named in the squad, but received a late call up by management due to an injury to another player.
Murphy, a former Nenagh CBS student, has been a regular feature for Munster development squads in recent years, and continues to progress through the ranks with his call up to the national squad.
Ireland will take on Wales in Musgrave Park on Friday night at 8pm.
