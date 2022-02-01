Search

02 Feb 2022

St Mary's Newport partner with DCU on anti-bullying programme

Students at St Mary's Secondary School complete the Fuse Anti-bullying campaign in partnership with DCU

Tipperary Star Reporter

01 Feb 2022 5:21 PM

news@tipperarylive.ie

St Mary’s Secondary School Newport is delighted to partner with DCU Anti-Bullying Center (ABC), delivering the FUSE Anti-Bullying and Online Safety Programme to our students.

All of our Second Year students recently completed the FUSE Anti-Bullying and Online Safety programme and were awarded certificates for their participation. Some of the key takeaways we learned on the FUSE Programme include:


-How to spot the signs of bullying both online and offline – RECOGNISE
-How to take personal responsibility safely – RESPOND
-How to “break the silence” - REPORT

Well done to all involved. Many thanks to our Second Year Year Head, Ms Foley, FUSE Liaison Coordinator Ms Maher and SPHE teachers and class tutors for their support in running this successful programme.

