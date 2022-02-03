Search

04 Feb 2022

Youths soccer returns in Tipperary this weekend. All the weekend fixtures.

Action from last Sunday's Division 1 game at Green Lane, Clonmel. Cullen/Lattin's Brendan O'Sullivan is tackled by Andrew Pyke, Old Bridge. Jack Kennedy (OB) watches on.

Reporter:

Reporter

03 Feb 2022 11:00 AM

Email:

News@nationalist.ie

Saturday, FEBRUARY 5

TSDL Youths Division 1
Cahir Park v Cullen Lattin, 2:30pm P Keane
Cashel Town v Peake Villa, 2:30pm M Jordan
Galbally United v St Michael’s, 2:30pm M Duffy
TSDL Youths Division 2
Slievenamon Celtic v Clonmel Town, 2:30pm M Corrigan
Moyglass United v Bansha Celtic, 2:30pm J Lyons

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 6

Clonmel Credit Union Premier League
Cashel Town v St Michael’s, 2:30pm J Lyons
Peake Villa v Glengoole United, 12pm M Duffy
Cahir Park v Clonmel Town, 2:30pm M Corrigan
Two Mile Borris v Bansha Celtic, 2:30pm P Keane
Clonmel Credit Union Division 1
Peake Villa v Cullen Lattin, 2:30pm M Duffy
Tipperary Town v Old Bridge, 2:30pm M Coady
St Michael’s v Wilderness Rovers, 12pm M Coady
Clonmel Credit Union Division 2
Mullinahone v Clonmel Celtic, 2:30pm G Burke
Clonmel Town v Cashel Town, 11:30am G Burke
Rosegreen Rangers v Kilsheelan United, 2:30pm E Ryan
St Nicholas v Galbally United, 11:30am N Coughlan
Clonmel Credit Union Division 3
Donohill and District v Burncourt Celtic, 2:30pm N Coughlan
Powerstown v Two Mile Borris, 11:30am P Keane
Killenaule Rovers v Bansha Celtic, 11:30am J Lyons
Dualla v Moyglass United, 11:30am E Ryan
Clerihan v Tipperary Town, 2:30pm B O’Donoghue

Saturday, FEBRUARY 12

Tipperary Youth Cup, 2nd Round
Cahir Park v Cashel Town
Tipperary Youths League Division 2
Bansha Celtic v Slievenamon Celtic
Moyglass United v Galbally United
Clonmel Celtic v Clonmel Town
FAI Junior Cup 5th Round
Fairview Rangers v Clonmel Town

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 13

FAI Junior Cup 5th Round
St Michael’s v Aungier Celtic
Westport United v Peake Villa
Clonmel Credit Union Premier League
Bansha Celtic v Cahir Park
Vee Rovers v Cashel Town
Two Mile Borris v Glengoole United
Clonmel Credit Union Division 2
St Nicholas v Kilsheelan United
Paddy Purtill Cup
Galbally United v Wilderness Rovers
Clonmel Celtic v Tipperary Town
Cashel Town v Clonmel Town
Clonmel Credit Union Division 3
Powerstown v Bansha Celtic
Burncourt Celtic v Dualla
Two Mile Borris v Clerihan
Suirside v Donohill and District
Killenaule Rovers v Tipperary Town

