Youths soccer returns in Tipperary this weekend. All the weekend fixtures.

Action from last Sunday's Division 1 game at Green Lane, Clonmel. Cullen/Lattin's Brendan O'Sullivan is tackled by Andrew Pyke, Old Bridge. Jack Kennedy (OB) watches on.
Saturday, FEBRUARY 5
TSDL Youths Division 1
Cahir Park v Cullen Lattin, 2:30pm P Keane
Cashel Town v Peake Villa, 2:30pm M Jordan
Galbally United v St Michael’s, 2:30pm M Duffy
TSDL Youths Division 2
Slievenamon Celtic v Clonmel Town, 2:30pm M Corrigan
Moyglass United v Bansha Celtic, 2:30pm J Lyons
SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 6
Clonmel Credit Union Premier League
Cashel Town v St Michael’s, 2:30pm J Lyons
Peake Villa v Glengoole United, 12pm M Duffy
Cahir Park v Clonmel Town, 2:30pm M Corrigan
Two Mile Borris v Bansha Celtic, 2:30pm P Keane
Clonmel Credit Union Division 1
Peake Villa v Cullen Lattin, 2:30pm M Duffy
Tipperary Town v Old Bridge, 2:30pm M Coady
St Michael’s v Wilderness Rovers, 12pm M Coady
Clonmel Credit Union Division 2
Mullinahone v Clonmel Celtic, 2:30pm G Burke
Clonmel Town v Cashel Town, 11:30am G Burke
Rosegreen Rangers v Kilsheelan United, 2:30pm E Ryan
St Nicholas v Galbally United, 11:30am N Coughlan
Clonmel Credit Union Division 3
Donohill and District v Burncourt Celtic, 2:30pm N Coughlan
Powerstown v Two Mile Borris, 11:30am P Keane
Killenaule Rovers v Bansha Celtic, 11:30am J Lyons
Dualla v Moyglass United, 11:30am E Ryan
Clerihan v Tipperary Town, 2:30pm B O’Donoghue
Saturday, FEBRUARY 12
Tipperary Youth Cup, 2nd Round
Cahir Park v Cashel Town
Tipperary Youths League Division 2
Bansha Celtic v Slievenamon Celtic
Moyglass United v Galbally United
Clonmel Celtic v Clonmel Town
FAI Junior Cup 5th Round
Fairview Rangers v Clonmel Town
SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 13
FAI Junior Cup 5th Round
St Michael’s v Aungier Celtic
Westport United v Peake Villa
Clonmel Credit Union Premier League
Bansha Celtic v Cahir Park
Vee Rovers v Cashel Town
Two Mile Borris v Glengoole United
Clonmel Credit Union Division 2
St Nicholas v Kilsheelan United
Paddy Purtill Cup
Galbally United v Wilderness Rovers
Clonmel Celtic v Tipperary Town
Cashel Town v Clonmel Town
Clonmel Credit Union Division 3
Powerstown v Bansha Celtic
Burncourt Celtic v Dualla
Two Mile Borris v Clerihan
Suirside v Donohill and District
Killenaule Rovers v Tipperary Town
The proposed primary care campus in Tyone Nenagh. Subject to planning permission, the 80,000 square foot development will be located in the old Nenagh Ormond rugby grounds opposite Nenagh Hospital
Cappawhite GAA Club 10K Run (Carnahalla Loop) and 6K Walk/Fun (Toem Loop) goes ahead on this Sunday, February 6. (File Photo)
Aoife Keyes of St Jude’s, Dublin, left, and Molly Walsh of Mullinahone. Picture: Seb Daly/Sportsfile
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.