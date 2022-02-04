Wins and losses for hockey players at the Ursuline Secondary School

There was plenty of Hockey action both home and away last week from First Years right up to Seniors.

Senior Bs

Unfortunately, the Senior Bs lost to Crescent in the League on Wednesday, January 26, by 2-0. It was a hard-fought game in Limerick, and there was some outstanding Ursuline defensive play throughout. The Tipp girls made it very difficult for the Shannonsiders by blocking several shots on goal.

There was some superb tackling by every defender and some crucial saves by Hannah O’Brien.

The great link-up play all over the field and a high work rate from all players did not result in scores on this occasion, but the team showed grit right to the final whistle.

Minor As

The Minor As also travelled to Crescent on Wednesday, January 26 and came up trumps with a 3-2 win. It was a tight game throughout, with Ursuline scoring in the first quarter with a shot from a short corner by Lilly Kavanagh.

Crescent fought their way back into the game with two goals in the second quarter, and Ursuline was in the red at halftime, Crescent 2 Ursuline 1.

UCT came back onto the pitch with plenty of fight left in them, scoring the equaliser in the third quarter from a well-taken rebound by Ava Hartnett.

This was the spur they needed, and they continued to pile on the pressure. They were rewarded with ten minutes to go with a goal by Kate Walsh to leave the Ursuline one up by the end of the game. Final score Ursuline 3 Crescent 2.

Minor Cs

Well done to the Minor C team, who also came away from Crescent with a win in their League game on Wednesday, January 26. The full-time scoreboard read Ursuline 3 Crescent 0.

Well done to goal scorers Síofra O’Loughlin, Abigail Moore and Sienna O’Dwyer.

The Minor Cs were in action against Loreto on Thursday, January 27, winning their first-ever Schools Cup match. It was a super game with both teams playing their socks off.

The Ursuline finished 2-0 with goals from Katie Durkan and Kate O’Flaherty.

The Junior B team played the first round of the Munster Schools Cup on Thursday, January 27. They met a strong Villiers team whom they managed to keep in their sights to finish the game in a 3-3 draw.

Well done to goal scorers Ciara Fitzpatrick (2) and Alison Morgan. Since all Cup games must be finished on the day, both teams had to prepare themselves for the heartbreak of penalty shuttles.

After some excellent saves from Freya McKenna, the Ursuline had to bow out on 4-3, with Villiers winning on penalties. A tough finish to what was an exciting game from strong Ursuline contenders who played out of their skin all over the pitch.

First Year Hockey teams also got some game time last week. The Division 1 team played a great match against Villiers, winning 2-0 with excellent goals from Ella Frend and Sarah McGinley. There was also outstanding play from Kate Kenny, Lily Duffy and Carla Williamson.



The First Year Division 3 team played a thriller of a match against Loreto Clonmel on Thursday, January 27. The end result was a 2-2 draw, with Rosie Glynn and Orla Carey finding the net for UCT.

Contributed to School Days in the Tipperary Star.