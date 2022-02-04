Search

04 Feb 2022

Wins and losses for hockey players at the Ursuline Secondary School

Wins and losses for Hockey players at the Ursuline Secondary School

Ursuline Secondary School, Thurles

Reporter:

Tipperary Star Reporter

04 Feb 2022 10:15 PM

Email:

news@tipperarystar.ie

There was plenty of Hockey action both home and away last week from First Years right up to Seniors.

Senior Bs

Unfortunately, the Senior Bs lost to Crescent in the League on Wednesday, January 26, by 2-0. It was a hard-fought game in Limerick, and there was some outstanding Ursuline defensive play throughout. The Tipp girls made it very difficult for the Shannonsiders by blocking several shots on goal.

There was some superb tackling by every defender and some crucial saves by Hannah O’Brien.

The great link-up play all over the field and a high work rate from all players did not result in scores on this occasion, but the team showed grit right to the final whistle.

Minor As

The Minor As also travelled to Crescent on Wednesday, January 26 and came up trumps with a 3-2 win. It was a tight game throughout, with Ursuline scoring in the first quarter with a shot from a short corner by Lilly Kavanagh.

Crescent fought their way back into the game with two goals in the second quarter, and Ursuline was in the red at halftime, Crescent 2 Ursuline 1.

UCT came back onto the pitch with plenty of fight left in them, scoring the equaliser in the third quarter from a well-taken rebound by Ava Hartnett.

This was the spur they needed, and they continued to pile on the pressure. They were rewarded with ten minutes to go with a goal by Kate Walsh to leave the Ursuline one up by the end of the game. Final score Ursuline 3 Crescent 2.

Minor Cs

Well done to the Minor C team, who also came away from Crescent with a win in their League game on Wednesday, January 26. The full-time scoreboard read Ursuline 3 Crescent 0.

Well done to goal scorers Síofra O’Loughlin, Abigail Moore and Sienna O’Dwyer.

The Minor Cs were in action against Loreto on Thursday, January 27, winning their first-ever Schools Cup match. It was a super game with both teams playing their socks off.

The Ursuline finished 2-0 with goals from Katie Durkan and Kate O’Flaherty.

The Junior B team played the first round of the Munster Schools Cup on Thursday, January 27. They met a strong Villiers team whom they managed to keep in their sights to finish the game in a 3-3 draw.

Well done to goal scorers Ciara Fitzpatrick (2) and Alison Morgan. Since all Cup games must be finished on the day, both teams had to prepare themselves for the heartbreak of penalty shuttles.

After some excellent saves from Freya McKenna, the Ursuline had to bow out on 4-3, with Villiers winning on penalties. A tough finish to what was an exciting game from strong Ursuline contenders who played out of their skin all over the pitch.

First Year Hockey teams also got some game time last week. The Division 1 team played a great match against Villiers, winning 2-0 with excellent goals from Ella Frend and Sarah McGinley. There was also outstanding play from Kate Kenny, Lily Duffy and Carla Williamson.


The First Year Division 3 team played a thriller of a match against Loreto Clonmel on Thursday, January 27. The end result was a 2-2 draw, with Rosie Glynn and Orla Carey finding the net for UCT.

Contributed to School Days in the Tipperary Star.

Almost €450,000 to be invested in joint planning at TUS with its European partners.

Sadness in west Tipperary with passing of well-known and active community person

Thurles golf club - news and competitions

Top 20 Winter Open Team of 3 Qualifier

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media