Almost €450,000 to be invested in joint planning at TUS with its European partners.

Minister for Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science, Simon Harris has announced €442,000 in funding for TUS to help create a joint strategy for inter state education with its partner universities.

TUS, which has campuses in Thurles and Clonmel, is a member of an alliance of universities across Europe called RUN-EU (European Regional University Network).

TUS Vice President Research, Development & Innovation Dr Liam Brown welcomed the announcement made by Minister Simon Harris.

"The RUN-EU long term vision places innovative teaching, learning, research and engagement at the centre of the alliance activities and plots a course of implementing the shared, integrated, and long-term joint strategy of the European Universities, with students at the centre. Today's funding will help us further along this journey," said Dr Brown.

The European Union aims to create an "inter-university 'campus "where students, staff and researchers can study, train, teach, do research, work or share services at cooperating partner institutions.

TUS and the other RUN-EU allied universities will help facilitate the development of the initiative.

"The RUN-EU alliance contributes to the European Higher Education Area goals of enhanced mobility opportunities and recognition of qualifications across the EU through the design and delivery of collaborative European degrees, educational opportunities and the promotion of a strong sense of European identity, culture, and citizenship.

"This will ultimately deliver for all stakeholders and addresses the skills of the future for our employers," added Dr Brown.

TUS Head of Research Dr Patrick Murray says that RUN-EU is good for both Ireland and Europe.

"RUN-EU fosters the free movement of researchers, scientific knowledge and innovation bringing together a new generation of creative Europeans, whereby learning, studying and doing research enables our staff and students to cooperate across borders, languages, and disciplines, contributing to a more competitive European industry," said Dr Murray.