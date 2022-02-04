Search

04 Feb 2022

Almost €450,000 to be invested in joint planning at TUS with its European partners.

Almost €450,000 to be invested in joint planning at TUS and its European partners.

TUS Vice President Research, Development & Innovation Dr Liam Brown

Reporter:

Tipperary Star Reporter

04 Feb 2022 8:17 PM

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

Minister for Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science, Simon Harris has announced €442,000 in funding for TUS to help create a joint strategy for inter state education with its partner universities. 

TUS, which has campuses in Thurles and Clonmel, is a member of an alliance of universities across Europe called RUN-EU (European Regional University Network). 

TUS Vice President Research, Development & Innovation Dr Liam Brown welcomed the announcement made by Minister Simon Harris.

"The RUN-EU long term vision places innovative teaching, learning, research and engagement at the centre of the alliance activities and plots a course of implementing the shared, integrated, and long-term joint strategy of the European Universities, with students at the centre. Today's funding will help us further along this journey," said Dr Brown. 

The European Union aims to create an "inter-university 'campus "where students, staff and researchers can study, train, teach, do research, work or share services at cooperating partner institutions.  

TUS and the other RUN-EU allied universities will help facilitate the development of the initiative. 

"The RUN-EU alliance contributes to the European Higher Education Area goals of enhanced mobility opportunities and recognition of qualifications across the EU through the design and delivery of collaborative European degrees, educational opportunities and the promotion of a strong sense of European identity, culture, and citizenship. 

"This will ultimately deliver for all stakeholders and addresses the skills of the future for our employers," added Dr Brown.

TUS Head of Research Dr Patrick Murray says that RUN-EU is good for both Ireland and Europe. 

"RUN-EU fosters the free movement of researchers, scientific knowledge and innovation bringing together a new generation of creative Europeans, whereby learning, studying and doing research enables our staff and students to cooperate across borders, languages, and disciplines, contributing to a more competitive European industry," said Dr Murray.

 

Details of Roscrea's Town Centre First strategy unveiled

Templemore golf club news and fixtures

Weekend Competition

Cashel's St Patrick's Day celebration will be a live music event at the Plaza

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media