04 Feb 2022

Thurles golf club - news and competitions

Top 20 Winter Open Team of 3 Qualifier

Thurles golf club - news and competitions

Thurles Golf Club Ladies Golfer of the Year 2021, Annette Boland pictured with Lady Captain 2021, Marie Crowley and Sponsor Peter Broderick (PJ Broderick & Co. Auctioneer and Valuers)

Reporter:

Tipperary Star Reporter

04 Feb 2022 7:44 PM

Email:

eoin.kelleher@tipperarystar.ie

TOP TWENTY WINTER OPEN TEAM OF 3 QUALIFIER


Our hugely popular 14 Hole Open Team of Three S/F (Any Combination) continues. Play any day of the week outside normal competition hours.
Entry fee per person – members €6; visitors €20; juniors €3 (juniors only eligible for main prizes if playing off senior handicap and they have paid the full fee).
Grand Final will take place on Sunday 1st May 2022. Further information, handicap index and current leader board are posted in the Clubhouse.


LOTTO
Lotto Numbers Wednesday 26th January: 5, 10, 14, 24
No Jackpot Winner. 1 x match 3’s – Benny O’Dwyer €100
Next week’s Jackpot €15,200. Draw will take place live on our Facebook page at 4.30pm on Wednesday. Thank you for your continued support.


SPLIT THE POT
Congratulations to our January winner, Ashling Moroney! Envelopes are available in the pro-shop and office (€2 each/3 for €5) You can also now play our “Split the Pot” in Boyles Home & Gift Store, Glasheen’s Pub or The Arch Bar!


MEN’S RESULTS
Sunday 30th January –14 Hole Singles S/F
1st Richard Kenny (15) 34pts
2nd Johnny Doyle (17) 34pts
3rd John Prior (10) 33pts
4th Philip Ryan (22) 32pts
5th Gerard Maguire (9) 30pts


LADIES GOLF NOTES
Ladies Results
Sunday January 30th - 14 holes S/F 
1st Andrea Fewer (24) 27 pts
2nd Dympna Miley (10) 27 pts
3rd Fionnuala Corcoran (16) 25 Pts
Twos Competition - Margaret Corcoran at 3rd &Denise Connor at 11th
Tuesday January 25th - 9 Holes S/F
1st Mairead Clohessy (10) 18pts
2nd Rita Holohan (12) 17pts
3rd Caroline Donnelly (20) 17pts
Twos Competition - Margaret Comerford at 11th


Upcoming Competitions
February 1 - 14 Holes Singles Stableford
February 6 -14 Holes Singles Stableford
Dates for your Diary
Spring League 2022 Kindly Sponsored by Dave and Denise Connor
Entries on Entry Sheet on Noticeboard by February 6 at 6pm
Captains’ Drive - February 27
Mobile Coffee Shop (Louise O ‘Connell)Tuesdays, Saturdays and Sundays from 11am (coffees, teas, scones and home bakes)

