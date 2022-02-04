David Power names team for Leitrim clash

The Tipperary senior footballers will be looking to go one better than last weekend and get their promotion hunt back on track when they face Leitrim this Sunday at FBD Semple Stadium at 2pm, in the second round of the Division 4 of the Allianz National Football League.
Tipperary manager David Power has named his team which shows three changes from the team that started against Waterford last weekend as Dean Carew (Upperchurch-Drombane), Luke Boland (Moyle Rovers), and Sean O’Connor (Clonmel Commercials) all come into the starting fifteen. See team below:
Tipperary supporters are reminded ahead of this weekend’s games that all tickets for games must be purchased in advance of arrival at each ground. There will be no ticket sales at any venue. Tickets costing €15 can be purchased online via GAA.ie and from selected Centra and SuperValu stores.
