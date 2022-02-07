BREAKING: Single vehicle collision just outside Nenagh town

An accident occurred in the early afternoon today just outside Nenagh town.
The single vehicle collision happened on the R445 road outside of Nenagh, just at the turn off for Cloughjordan/Shinrone road.
Gardaí and the emergency services attended the scene where the car entered onto the verge at the road side, but it is understood that nobody has been seriously harmed.
More to follow...
