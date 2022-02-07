Ursuline U17 Soccer team win their Munster A quarter final
Congratulations to the Ursuline U17 Soccer team, who won their Munster A Quarter Final last week. They played Ardscoil Mhuire, Corbally, Limerick beating them 3-0.
Goals came courtesy of Chloe Byrne, Lucy Purcell and Ciara Fitzpatrick.
This sees them through to a Munster A Semi-Final, a brilliant achievement for the team and their coaches, Mr McGlynn and Mr Brady.
Contributed to School Days in the Tipperary Star.
Mothers of pupils at Corville N.S school Roscrea doing their part to promote the Gaelic for Mother's and Others initiative starting up in Roscrea
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.