Cashel CS book All-Ireland final spot with Colasite Phobal Roscrea clinch the C decider

All Ireland Post Primary Senior A Camogie semi-final

Cashel Community School (Tipperary) 0-9

Cross and Passion (Antrim) 0-8



Cashel began slowly and were making very poor use of the strong wind assistance in the first 15 minutes leading by only 0-3 to 0-1 and were lucky that the Antrim school had not converted more scores from the attacks against the elements. Good points from Ellen Browne, Lisa O’Connor and Anna Fahie slowly got Cashel going.

This was a hugely physical game in windy wet conditions and the big Cashel support helped the Community School’s momentum. Cashel settled better towards the end of the half with some fine points. Points from Lisa O’Connor and Anna Fahie meant the Tipperary school enjoyed a six-point lead at the break 0-7 to 0-1.

Cashel’s best spell came early in the second half when each player increased their workrate. Cross and Passion, now playing with the advantage of the strong wind, slowly began to chip into the home side's lead. A crucial Ciara Moloney point in the 47th minute meant Cashel still had a four-point lead heading into the final ten minutes.

In the 51st minute a brilliant move involving Anna Fahie and Lisa O’Connor resulted in an excellent point from Grace Moloney. In the final stages of the game, which included a nerve-racking six minutes of injury time, Cashel were defending with their backs to the wall.

Tenacious defending by Ella O’ Dwyer, Anna Keane and Aoibhe Gayson Molloy was supported by the relieving long clearances of Emma Horgan, Leah Kavanagh and Lillie Fahie. Cross and Passion had a series of frees, choosing to take their point from a close-in free and missing some long range frees.

In the end Cashel held out for a memorable 1 point victory after a superb team to book their place in the All-Ireland final.



Cashel CS: Molly Gilmartin Boherlahan Dualla, Ella O’ Dwyer Cashel King Cormacs, Ellie Butler Cashel KC, Anna Keane Cashel KC, Katelyn Downey Cashel KC, Aoibhe Gayson Molloy Cashel KC, Leah Kavanagh Boherlahan Dualla, Emma Horgan Boherlahan Dualla, Lillie Fahie Cashel KC, Ellen Browne Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams, Grace Moloney Cashel KC, Anna Fahie Cashel KC, Anna Murphy Boherlahan Dualla, Erin Gillespie Cashel KC, Lisa O’ Connor Boherlahan Dualla,

Subs: Ciara Moloney Cashel KC.

All-Ireland Post Primary Senior C Final

Colaiste Phobal Roscrea (Tipperary) 1-7

St Killian’s College (Antrim) 0-9



Colaiste Phobal Roscrea will meet St Killian’s College at New Inn Galway in the All-Ireland final after overcoming St Killians’ College, Garron Tower in a close battle on Saturday.

In what was truly a game of two halves Roscrea went in at the break, leading 1-6 to 0-1 having enjoyed the advantage of the strong wind with Andrea Sculy getting the goal. As expected with the wind now against them Roscrea found themselves up against it and St Killian’s had seven points in succession before Roscrea scored their first and only point of the second half.

This meant the score was 1-7 to 0-8 with the clock ticking down. Great defensive play by Colaiste Phobal Roscrea led by Ciara Maher at full back and Nicola Cleary at centre back particularly in the final minutes got them over the line and ensured they held out to win by the narrowest margins 1-7 to 0-9. After an exciting contest in difficult weather conditions Roscrea can now look forward to a place in the final on the 19th February.



Colaiste Phobal Roscrea: Grace Mulrooney, Rebecca Murphy, Ciara Maher, Alice Maher, Jessica Kelly, Nicola Cleary, Khya Lynch, Kelsey Wing, Orlagh Phelan (0-2f), Laura Hogan, Emily Doughan (0-1), Izzy O’Meara, Leah Ryan, Caoimhe Flannery, Andrea Scully (1-4, 0-1f).