09 Feb 2022

Nenagh added to Hidden Heartlands area in new changes by Failte Ireland

09 Feb 2022 5:45 PM

news@tipperarystar.ie

Parts of north Tipperary have been re-designated into Fáilte Ireland’s tourism brand, Ireland’s Hidden Heartlands.

The move was revealed as part of a review of the brand and Ireland’s Ancient East, with all the Nenagh Municipal District and some of the Thurles Municipal District will now come under Ireland’s Hidden Heartlands.

The rest of Tipperary will remain under Ireland’s Ancient East region, with the key aims of the move to generate further awareness of the region domestically and internationally in order to increase tourism around the region.

See image below for geographical changes:

