St Mary's Newport take part in the EPA's the Story of Our Stuff competition
First and fifth-year art students completed a project run by the EPA (Environmental Protection Agency) called the story of our stuff. This competition is to highlight the amount of objects we have in our lives, the lesson challenges students to investigate the life cycle of their everyday 'stuff'.
The Art classes have chosen to focus on tonal drawing to show the beauty of a single item and how we should appreciate everything we have and not live in a disposable society.
Contributed to School Days in the Tipperary Star
