Carrick-on-Suir Musical Society to stage Chess for its first annual show in two years

Carrick-on-Suir Musical Society has chosen Chess as the hit show to stage for its first annual musical in two years and the first rehearsals take place in the town’s Strand Theatre this Thursday, February 10.
The show, best known for the duet, I Know Him So Well, will be staged at the Strand Theatre from Wednesday, May 18 to Saturday, May 21.
Carrick Musical Society has kept the show on the road during the pandemic with fundraising concerts at the Strand Theatre when restrictions permitted along with some online shows.
Just a month ago, its members had not expected to be able to stage a full scale musical production this year.
But the rapid easing of Covid restrictions as the milder Omicron wave of Covid abates, has changed everything and the multi-award winning musical society has decided to take the plunge and stage its annual musical at the later than normal time of mid-May.
Its annual shows are usually staged in mid-March and its last one, Oklahoma, had just finished its week-long run in 2020 before the pandemic hit the country. It was decided to go for a May date for the Chess production as it was not possible over the winter months just gone to rehearse due to Covid restrictions.
