Carrick-on-Suir Musical Society to stage Chess for its first annual show in two years

Carrick-on-Suir Musical Society has chosen Chess as the hit show to stage for its first annual musical in two years and the first rehearsals take place in the town’s Strand Theatre this Thursday, February 10.

The show, best known for the duet, I Know Him So Well, will be staged at the Strand Theatre from Wednesday, May 18 to Saturday, May 21.

Carrick Musical Society has kept the show on the road during the pandemic with fundraising concerts at the Strand Theatre when restrictions permitted along with some online shows.

Just a month ago, its members had not expected to be able to stage a full scale musical production this year.

But the rapid easing of Covid restrictions as the milder Omicron wave of Covid abates, has changed everything and the multi-award winning musical society has decided to take the plunge and stage its annual musical at the later than normal time of mid-May.

Its annual shows are usually staged in mid-March and its last one, Oklahoma, had just finished its week-long run in 2020 before the pandemic hit the country. It was decided to go for a May date for the Chess production as it was not possible over the winter months just gone to rehearse due to Covid restrictions.

This will be the second occasion Carrick Musical Society has brought Chess to the stage.In 1994,the Society had the honour of performing the Irish premiere of the show, written and composed by ABBA’s Benny Andersson and Bjorn Ulvaeus.Auditions for roles in Chess, which is about a Cold War era chess tournament between Soviet and US grandmasters, will take place shortly after the first choral rehearsals that begin in the Strand Theatre this Thursday from 7.30pm.Carrick Musical Society PRO, Caolan Deehy-Power, said they are expecting a “massive interest” in roles in Chess.“If you wish to become involved in the production, please come along on the night as there will be a short information session before the start of the choral rehearsals.”He pointed out that in order to audition for the show, you must be a member of the Musical Society, which is welcoming new members. You can sign up to be a member at the first rehearsal.Carrick Musical Society’s Performing Arts Academy for children and young teens has also sprung back into action in the past few weeks. The Academy’s classes in dance, drama and music take place every Thursday at the Strand Theatre.“It is joyous to hear the energetic voices and laughter of students of the Academy filling the theatre once again,” said Caolan.While the Academy was closed due to the pandemic, a number of new tutors came into the fold as others moved onto new opportunities.Caolan is the Academy’s principal while Chloe O’Sullivan is drama tutor. Nicole Breen is dance tutor and Isobel Cooney is music tutor. “The Society committee is excited to welcome this new team on board and can not wait to see how the Academy will continue to grow in strength,” Caolan added.