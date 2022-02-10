Tipperary pair named to start for Munster against Glasgow this weekend

Tipperary duo Ben Healy and Diarmuid Barron have been named to start for Munster in their upcoming United Rugby Championship game this weekend.
Former Nenagh Ormond man Healy has been named to start at fly-half for Munster’s trip to Glasgow tomorrow night in the URC, while Cashel’s Diarmuid Barron lines out in the front row for the province.
Kickoff is at 8.15pm this coming Friday night.
Munster team: Mike Haley; Shane Daly, Chris Farrell, Rory Scannell, Simon Zebo; Ben Healy, Neil Cronin; Jeremy Loughman, Diarmuid Barron, Stephen Archer; Jean Kleyn, Fineen Wycherley; Jack O’Donoghue (C), Chris Cloete, Gavin Coombes.
Replacements: Kevin O’Byrne, Josh Wycherley, John Ryan, Cian Hurley, Alex Kendellen, Paddy Patterson, Jack Crowley, John Hodnett.
