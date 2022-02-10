Templemore set for Garda recruitment drive

The Garda Training College in Templemore
Templemore Garda College is set for a major influx of new students as the Gardaí are embarking on a new recruitment drive in 2022.
It has been announced that up to 800 new Gardaí, along with 400 additional civilian staff are to be taken on with Justice Minister Helen McEntee encouraging members of new Irish communities, women, and people from minority groups to apply for positions within the force.
The news is welcomed for Templemore and its surrounds as it will be employment and trade to the town due to the enrolment of new recruits in the coming months.
Applications are now open and anyone interest can apply up until 3pm on Wednesday March 16th.
Hikers in the Knockmealdowns Mountains above Mount Melleray Abbey, one of the key landmarks on the St Declan's Way
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.