Kilcommon cottage with great potential in Youbid.ie auction

A rural cottage with great potential to be a cosy home in a picturesque location near Thurles, County Tipperary, will go to auction next week.

The property is situated in the scenic and tranquil Kilcommon, Thurles, and will go to auction with Youbid.ie on February 17 with an advised minimum value (AMV) of €45,000.

The scenic nature of the property cannot be overstated – it is set in a lush valley, surrounded by rolling hills and with the River Clodiagh, a tributary of the River Suir, running behind the property.

And the area boasts numerous trailed walks through the many established forests in the immediate vicinity.

The c.84 sq mts property is currently laid out with one bed and one bathroom and requires refurbishment and modernisation.

The property is conveniently situated 24km between both Thurles and Nenagh town centres, while benefiting from a rural setting.

It has significant potential and will be of interest to both first time buyers, those with a connection to the area and perhaps even builder investors.

Ground floor level comprises an open plan kitchen and living area, while at first floor level, there is a toilet / bath, landing area and one bedroom.

The property also has a sizable, detached garage to the front and a garden to the side.

The cottage is less than half an hour to Thurles and Nenagh, 25 minutes to Templemore and 15 minutes to Borrisoleigh.

The auction will also include a pub, the Hopper Bar on Main Street, Swinford, Co Mayo, which will go to auction with an AMV of €60,000, and an attractive four-bed detached bungalow at Garrylough Lower, Screen, Co Wexford.

Only five minutes from Curracloe and 10 minutes to Wexford town, the 174 sq mts property will go to auction with an AMV of €195,000.

All of the properties in the auction are listed on the platform. Documentation and brochures are available by registering on Youbid.ie or by calling 01-5676979. Email: info@youbid.ie for more details.