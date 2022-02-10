Nenagh CBS primary school fundraiser underway to raise money for new playground

Nenagh CBS primary school have undertaken a fundraiser in order to raise much needed revenue to improve facilities in the school.
The proceeds of the fundraiser are set to go towards the purchase of playground equipment for the school, with the Parents' Council responsible for the event.
On Feb 18th they will hold a raffle for two trailer loads of timber and tickets can be bought in Nenagh on the day or online at https://www.idonate.ie/raffle/cbsprimaryschoolnenagh
