Tipperary Community Games holds AGM online

Following a successful development meeting on January 27th the 2022 Annual General Meeting of County Tipperary Community Games took place via zoom recently.

There was a good attendance. Areas represented were:- Ballingarry, Ballinahinch, Boherlahan-Dualla, Cahir, Cloughjordan, Fethard-Killusty, Holycross, Mullinahone, Moycarkey Borris, New Inn, Newport, Powerstown-Lisronagh, St Flannan’s, St Peter & Paul’s, Thurles, Tipperary Town, and Toomevara.



Chairman Micheal Maher welcomed Guest speaker, Michael Sheehan, National Officer who outlined the provisional Programme for 2022. Michael thanked all committee members, everybody he encountered as South Team Games Director for their cooperation and everyone that assisted him in any way during the year. He gave great praise of the youth volunteers who were fantastic.



PRO’s were also complimented and huge commendation given to “The Nationalist”, Tipperary Star and Nenagh Guardian for their continuous support which is invaluable to the games. Gratitude was also expressed for financial support which is vital to the organisation.



Secretary, Annette O’Donnell stated it was her first year in the job it was not a normal year. There were 27 Areas affiliated and despite Covid we did extremely well. Fantastic results at County Munster and National Finals. Annette stated as we look back on achievements of all the competitors we recognise the hard work put in by all areas she thanked all her fellow officers, area secretaries, volunteers, co-ordinators, referees, judges and a special word to youth officer Emma Murray and volunteers :- Izzy Corbett, Izzy Maher, Amy Morrissey, Amy Ryan, Dara Kennedy also John Lyons and Amy Hogan who assisted with skittles. Thanks also to child officer Deirdre Ryan.



The medal haul from 2021 National Finals was:-

Gold in 9 events, Silver in 6 events, Bronze in 4 events & Pewter in 10 events. Total 29 events overall. This amounted to 55 competitors winning Gold, 27 Silver, 4 Bronze & 19 Pewter making 105 participants very happy apart from the excitement of those that won medals at Area, County and Munster finals by competitors that qualified in other events along the way.



Youth Officer: Emma Murray stated she was delighted to the involved, she thanked all her young volunteers and hope to give more time to the games in 2022.



Michael Sheehan stated he was very pleased to attend the AGM as Tipperary is considered “The jewel in the Crown” as one of the most active counties in Ireland at National level.



He announced there will be no Indoor team games such as Basketball, Badminton, Spikeball or Indoor Soccer ect included on the 2022 programme. Chess and Draughts are undecided. The Talent events will be live.



Art, Handwriting and possibly Table Quiz will take place later in the year. The programme will be as close as possible to 2021 with remainder of events. Normal team games are expected to be as usual.

The following officers were elected:-

President: Breeda Christie, Tipperary Town,

Chairperson: Micheal Maher, Fethard Killusty

Vice Chairperson: Siobhan Kennedy, Newport.

Secretary: Annette O’Donnell, Boherlahan Dualla.

Assistant Secretary: Audrey O’Dwyer Ryan, Holycross-Ballycahill.

Treasurer: Marie Corbett, Ballingarry

Assistant Treasurers: Eleanor McCahill, Tipperary Town and Albert Doyle, New Inn.

PRO South: Peggy Colville, Fethard Killusty

PRO North: Siobhan Kennedy, Newport

Child Officer: Deirdre Ryan, St Flannan’s

Youth Officer: Emma Murray, Ballingarry

Teams Competitions Sec South: Micheal Maher, Fethard Killusty

Team Competitions Sec North: Paraic Kennedy, Newport

Individual Events Sec., Annette O’Donnell, Boherlahan Dualla

NEAC Delegate: Micheal Maher, Fethard Killusty

Athletics Sec., Marie Corbett, Ballingarry

Development Officers South Micheal Maher, Albert Doyle & Helena Buckley, New Inn,

Development Officers North: Siobhan and Paraic Kennedy Adrian McGinley

Delegates to Munster Council: Micheal Maher, Annette O’Donnell, Marie Corbett, Albert Doyle.

Appeals Committee: Albert Doyle, Fr Bobby Fletcher, New Inn, Brian Heffernan, Boherlahan Dualla, Marie Corbett.



We look forward to an exciting 2022 and encourage all Areas to affiliate ASAP. Would any competitor who have a singlet or tracksuit top outstanding from 2021 finals please return to : Annette, Marie or Peggy before end of February please.