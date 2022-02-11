Creedon announces Tipperary ladies football team for league opener against Kerry

Tipperary ladies football manager Peter Creedon has announced his first competitive team ahead if his sides league opener against Kerry in Killarney on Sunday.
Despite going into the year without the services of Ashling Moloney, Orla O'Dywer, and Aisling McCarthy, there is plenty of potential in the line up, with a surprise inclusion of team captain Maria Curley at corner forward.
The game throws in at 2pm. See team below:
Thurles Farmers Market hosts Valentine's Special
The market takes place on Saturday at Thurles Greyhound Stadium
