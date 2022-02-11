Thurles schools prepare for All-Ireland semi-final action

There is plenty of Tipperary camogie action this coming weekend, as two Thurles schools are in All-Ireland semi-final action, while the Tipperary minor camogie team look to continue their good form against Wexford in the All-Ireland championship.
See below for full fixture list:
All Ireland Schools Camogie Junior B semi-final - Saturday Feb 12th
Pres Thurles vs Banagher, Banagher @ 11am
All Ireland Junior A Camogie semi-final - Saturday Feb 12th
Ursuline Thurles v St Patrick's Maghera in Erin's Own GAA, Lavey @ 12pm
Tesco Minor A All-Ireland Championship Round 2 - Sunday Feb 13th
Tipp V Wexford in County Camogie Grounds, The Ragg @ 2pm
