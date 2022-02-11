Tipperary TD welcomes the role out of choice base letting

Sinn Féin TD for Tipperary Martin Browne has welcomed the rollout of choice based letting by Tipperary County Council.

Choice-based letting (CBL) is a method that can be used for the allocation of social housing where an applicant can express their interest in renting a suitable property in their preferred area.

Responding to the news Browne said:

“Choice based letting has been a success across the country, in Cork since its introduction in 2015 refusal rates on housing offers have dropped by over 20% as well as reducing the length of time council houses are vacant.

“Sinn Féin in Tipperary have been calling for the introduction of choice based letting since 2014. Myself and Cllr David Dunne called for its introduction as far back as 2016 as it was being introduced in other parts of the country at the time.

“Since then myself, Cllr David Dunne and Cllr Tony Black have consistently pushed for its introduction. Initially we were told it would be in place in 2020, then it was pushed back to 2021, now after so long it is welcome news that it is finally being rolled out.

“Under the new system anyone approved for a two bed house will be given the opportunity to express their interest in two bed houses that come up in their areas of preference, instead of the current system where the council offers houses to people which they then accept or decline.”