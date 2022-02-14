Tipperary forward nominated for Player of the Week Award

Tipperary forward Jason Forde has been nominated as for hurling's Player of the Week after another top performance against Kilkenny in round two of the Allianz National Hurling League.
Click the following link to vote for the Silvermines man: https://www.gaa.ie/hurling/news/gaa-ie-hurler-of-the-week-nominees-x6928/
Tipperary's Jason Forde and Kilkenny's Niall Brassil in a tussle from Sunday's Allianz National Hurling League game at FBD Semple Stadium. Picture: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile
