Lowry welcomes sports capital funding in Tipperary

Michael Lowry TD has welcomed the allocation of more than €7m in Sports Capital Funding and Equipment for County Tipperary.

Under the Regional Section a total of €921,227 has been granted to the county, with €300,000 awarded to Tipperary County GAA Board for the provision of Dressing Rooms at Dr. Morris Park, €248, 851 for an Outdoor Walking/Running Track at Nenagh Olympic Athletic Park, €245,229 for an Astro-pitch and Fitness Room at St. Joseph’s College and €127,147 for Phase 2a of the Masterplan at the Regional Handball Centre in Cashel.

Countywide, more than 100 clubs and groups will receive funding for a myriad of projects to enhance their facilities and provide new amenities.

Nationally, a record package of €150 million was revealed with €144 million allocated to almost 1,900 applications, while €6 million is being kept in reserve for successful appeals lodged by unsuccessful applicants.

More than 30 sports and activities are represented, ranging from competitive, track and field games right through to walking.

"This funding has seldom been more welcome following the unprecedented disruption that sports and organisations of all kinds and at all levels have endure over the past two years’ says Deputy Lowry.

"The Sports Capital Funding Programme, which is partly funded by monies received by the National Lottery, is administered by the Department of Transport, Tourism and Sport.

"It is a vital source of income for clubs as it allows them to carry out necessary works that will benefit both club members and the communities in which they are located.

"It also helps to encourage participation in sporting activities, which bring positive benefits both physically and mentally.

"Over the past months I have had many Clubs and Voluntary Organisation contact me to assist and support their applications. I am very happy to see many of them included on the list announced today. It is always a great pleasure to help those whose aim it is to provide facilities and services for others," said Deputy Lowry.