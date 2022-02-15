Tipperary gardeners urged to send postcards from the hedge to Bloom 2022
Bord Bia has announced that the gardening and lifestyle festival, Bord Bia Bloom, is returning to the Phoenix Park, Dublin, from June 2 to June 6. Now in its sixteenth year, the festival returns to a physical event following two successful virtual #BloomAtHome events.
Bord Bia has also announced that entries are now open to gardening and community groups from Tipperary to apply for the popular Postcard Gardens category at Bord Bia Bloom. The Postcard Gardens are small but perfectly formed 3m x 2m plots that can be used to represent a club, locality, or special person from a community.
Gardening clubs, community groups, schools and resource centres can all apply to enter a Postcard Garden and each year a wide range of themes, including mental health, climate change and children’s literature to name a few, are brought to life through the use of plants, creative design and woodwork.
Kerrie Gardiner, Bord Bia Bloom Show Garden Manager said: “The Postcard Gardens are a personal favourite of mine! They offer aspiring gardening groups who may have honed their skills during lockdown a chance to demonstrate their talents, while also inspiring the public to get involved and experience the many benefits of gardening”.
For more information on the Postcard Gardens and to download an application form, visit BordBiaBloom.com. The closing date for applications is March 2, 2022.
