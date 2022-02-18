Search

18 Feb 2022

Tipperary author honoured with first post-Covid book display in famous bookstore

Tipperary author honoured with first post-Covid book display in famous bookstore

Author Brendan Lynch, centre, at the opening of his display in Hodge Figgis, with Prof Eoin O'Brien, and former Public Relations Institute of Ireland president John McMahon, who acted as MC

Reporter:

Reporter

18 Feb 2022 8:45 PM

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

Tipperary author Brendan Lynch has been given the honour of a window display and their first 2022 launch by Hodges Figgis, Dublin’s oldest bookshop.

The launch was performed by Prof Eoin O’Brien, a friend of Nobel Prize-winning writer, Samuel Beckett.

He described Brendan’s There Might Be a Drop of Rain Yet as “a moving memoir which paints a vivid picture of life in his native Tipperary and, later, in Dublin.”

Prof O’Brien described the Toomevara author’s accounts of literary and Bohemian Dublin as “atmospheric and spot-on - I know, I was there at the time.”

He said that There Might Be a Drop of Rain Yet was a rare document of a way of life now flown.

“I am so glad that Brendan put Toomevara’s 1950s history down on paper. It’s a valuable contribution to the social history of our time,” said Prof O’Brien.

He advised anyone in Tipperary - or elsewhere - to record their own local history before, as frequently happens, it is "lost in the mists of time”.

Events manager at the famous bookstore Stephen Devlin said: “One of our best customers and most prolific authors, Brendan is helping to putting his native county on the literary map. We are delighted to put the pandemic behind us and start the year’s programme with belated launches of both his memoir and his novella, The Old Gunner.”

Brendan’s books are available in Nenagh Bookshop and Casey’s, Toomevara; signed copies from margarretolynsky@gmail.com

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media