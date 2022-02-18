Tipperary author honoured with first post-Covid book display in famous bookstore

Tipperary author Brendan Lynch has been given the honour of a window display and their first 2022 launch by Hodges Figgis, Dublin’s oldest bookshop.

The launch was performed by Prof Eoin O’Brien, a friend of Nobel Prize-winning writer, Samuel Beckett.

He described Brendan’s There Might Be a Drop of Rain Yet as “a moving memoir which paints a vivid picture of life in his native Tipperary and, later, in Dublin.”

Prof O’Brien described the Toomevara author’s accounts of literary and Bohemian Dublin as “atmospheric and spot-on - I know, I was there at the time.”

He said that There Might Be a Drop of Rain Yet was a rare document of a way of life now flown.

“I am so glad that Brendan put Toomevara’s 1950s history down on paper. It’s a valuable contribution to the social history of our time,” said Prof O’Brien.

He advised anyone in Tipperary - or elsewhere - to record their own local history before, as frequently happens, it is "lost in the mists of time”.

Events manager at the famous bookstore Stephen Devlin said: “One of our best customers and most prolific authors, Brendan is helping to putting his native county on the literary map. We are delighted to put the pandemic behind us and start the year’s programme with belated launches of both his memoir and his novella, The Old Gunner.”

Brendan’s books are available in Nenagh Bookshop and Casey’s, Toomevara; signed copies from margarretolynsky@gmail.com