Storm Eunice curtails camogie fixtures this weekend

Cashel Community School’s All-Ireland senior A camogie final due to be played this Saturday has been postponed.
They were scheduled to play Presentation Athenry at 1.30pm in Kinnegad GAA club but this is now no longer the case due to poor weather and pitch conditions, the game will no longer go ahead on Saturday.
Meanwhile the Senior C final between Colaiste Phobal Roscrea and St Killians due to take place at New Inn has also been postponed and has been put back until March 2nd.
Details of the rescheduled Cashel CS fixture will be released soon.
