Tipperary team announced to take on Offaly on Saturday

Senior manager Bill Mullaney has announced his starting team to take on Offaly in round 2 of the Littlewoods Ireland division 1 league on Saturday in Shamrocks GAA, Mucklagh @ 2pm.
Mullaney is still without his Drom & Inch contingent after the recent Munster championship campaign, but he still has a lot of experience to call upon if needed from the bench, as he looks for another win after defeating Down in Round One.
The team and panel are as follows:
1. Aine Slattery (Shannon Rovers)
2. Julieanne Bourke (JC) (Borris-Ileigh)
3. Sorcha Ryan (Cashel King Cormacs)
4. Sarah Delaney (Boherlahan Dualla)
5. Gemma Fox (Eire Og Annacarty)
6. Courtney Ryan (Clonoulty Rossmore)
7. Karin Blair (Cashel King Cormacs)
8. Caoimhe Maher (Burgess Duharra)
9. Grace O’Brien (JC) (Nenagh Eire Og)
10. Caoimhe McCarthy (Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams)
11. Roisin Howard (Cahir)
12. Jenny Grace (Burgess-Duharra)
13. Clodagh McIntyre (Lorrha)
14. Claire Hogan (St. Cillians)
15. Eimear Heffernan (Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams)
Subs:
16. Sinead Meagher (Kiladangan)
17. Eimear Loughman (Clonoulty Rossmore)
18. Cait Devane (Clonoulty Rossmore)
19. Mary Ryan (Moneygall)
20. Ciardha Maher (Burgess-Duharra)
21. Ciara Brennan (St. Cillian's)
22. Laura Shinners (Kilruane McDonaghs)
23. Casey Hennessey (Clonoulty Rossmore)
