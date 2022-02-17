Tipp travel to Offaly in round two of the National Camogie League

Tipperary will look to continue their winning start to the Division 1 League when they travel to take on Offaly on Saturday. Having had an impressive victory over Down in the opening round Bill Mullaney will be hoping his side can make it two wins from two and pick up all three points on offer.
Tipperary met Offaly twice last year in both the league and championship with the Premier side having the upper hand on both occasions.
In their opening round win to Down Tipperary were without many of their regulars allowing the management team to give game time to new members of the panel; with the Drom & Inch contingent receiving a break after their Munster final defeat.
Claire Hogan impressed on her senior debut while Casey Hennessey, Karin Blair and Sarah Delaney were also standout performers.
The game will take place on Saturday afternoon in Shamrocks GAA, Mucklagh with throw-in fixed for 2pm.
Council advice to Tipperary property owners on hedge cutting
Permission to cut hedges etc ends on March 1
