Tipperary company wins European business award

The FRS office in Roscrea.
A Tipperary based company has been named the Best IT Recruitment Company in the Republic of Ireland.
FRS Recruitment were awarded with the accolade as part of the European Enterprise Awards, presented by EU Business News, with the company experiencing a surge in demand for their IT recruitment division in 2021 with the total job postings handled by the firm growing by approximately 30% while the number of IT recruiters grew from 7 to 19 specialists over the course of the year.
A 100% owned Irish business, FRS Recruitment is part of FRS Network – the social enterprise co-operative. As well as their Tipperary office they also run operations in nine other locations around the country including Dublin, Cork, Galway, Kerry, Limerick, Kilkenny, Offaly, Cavan and Roscommon.
