22 Feb 2022

Ingenium announce the appointment of Cashel native as their new Director of Consulting Operations

Marie Gleeson

Reporter:

Reporter

22 Feb 2022 4:17 PM

Email:

news@tipperarystar.ie

Cashel woman Marie Gleeson has been announced as the new Director of Consulting Operations at Ingenium, the global management consultancy firm headquartered in Limerick.

Marie’s new role will oversee the advancement of the Ingenium mission to collaborate with clients in order to maximise organisational performance through smart and innovative people-focused solutions.

With over twenty years of military service, Marie brings extensive experience in leadership and strategy development to the company.

 

Marie is a former Senior Officer in the Irish Navy and commanded the LE AOIFE in addition to completing UN service in Chad. Marie previously worked with Kentz of Clonmel also. 

Her areas of expertise include strategy development, operations management, leadership, governance, and individual and team performance maximisation.

She is a non-Executive Director on the Board of Bord Iascaigh Mhara (BIM) and the Vice-Chairperson of the Board of Youth Work Ireland Tipperary. Previously, she served two terms on the Research Ethics Committee of Our Lady’s Children’s Hospital Crumlin.

She is a member of the Institute of Directors, the European Mentoring and Coaching Council, and a Chartered Member of the CIPD. Marie sits on the Southern Branch CIPD Ireland Regional Committee. Marie is also the founder of NavMar Leadership, providing bespoke leadership training and consultancy services, and was the Chief Strategy Officer for Cognate Health before joining Ingenium.

She is the recipient of the 2021 30% Club Scholarship to undertake the UCD Michael Smurfit Graduate Business School Diploma in Corporate Governance.

Speaking on her appointment, Marie said: “Coming from the Irish Navy, I have a strong interest in sustainable strategic development anchored in the need for innovative solutions to current and future challenges.

I believe the key to successful growth is excellence in relation to the integration of people and digital solutions, and Ingenium are exemplars of this area. The values of Ingenium very much mirror my own, and I’m impressed by the collaborative approach that Ingenium takes to its work with client companies.”

Dr. James Ring, CEO of Ingenium, said: “We are delighted to kick-start 2022 by welcoming Marie into our team. Marie brings a wealth of experience and a diversity of thinking that any modern organisation needs.

Our clients will both enjoy and benefit from the perspective and energy that Marie brings as we continue to help them grow sustainably in the coming years.

