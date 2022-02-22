Delight from the Ursuline on news of extension

Ursuline Secondary School, Thurles
There was delight this week when the Ursuline received confirmation from the Department of Education that it has been granted additional rooms to meet the expanding needs of the School.
The successful application, submitted by the Board of Management, includes six classrooms, a technology room, a home economics room, science lab and preparation rooms.
It is a welcome development, and the school is looking forward to beginning the next phase in the building process.
Contributed to School Days in the Tipperary Star.
