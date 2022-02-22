Tipp county council to trial vegetable oil as fuel for its fleet of vehicles

Tipperary county council is currently trialing the use of Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil (HVO) in 10 of its fleet of vehicles including vans, tipper trucks, and sweepers.
HVO is a diesel replacement produced from waste oils which emits up to 90% less Carbon Emissions and it is hoped that they will perform well on trial as part of plans to cut down on carbon emissions produced by the council's fleet of vehicles which are currently in operation around the county.
An application by Tipperary County Council to erect some pieces of outdoor gym equipment in Cahir was successful recently when the Sports Capital Grants were announced.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.